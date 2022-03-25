LawCall
Investigation into Brookwood gas line explosion

Photo of Warrior Met Coal company in Brookwood
Photo of Warrior Met Coal company in Brookwood(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
BROOKWOOD, Ala, (WBRC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies launched a major investigation into a methane pipeline explosion in Brookwood. A monetary reward is also being offered.

Warrior Met Coal is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest and conviction against the person responsible for the rupture.

The methane pipeline is located off Hannah Creek Road in Brookwood and the explosion occurred near a coal mine owned by Warrior Met Coal.

A neighbor told WBRC FOX6 News he found the news a bit ‘jarring.’

At least six law enforcement agencies are involved ranging from the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit to ATF and the FBI. The company said in written statement it believes explosives were used. So far, authorities and Warrior Met Coal leaders declined any public interviews.

A statement from Warrior Met Coal says the company believes the explosion is related to an ongoing labor dispute with a miner’s union.

A union representative denied that accusation.

