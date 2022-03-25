Hueytown’s own Jameis Winston speaks to his former Gophers

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - New Orleans Saints quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston came home to talk to the Hueytown Football program. A program his coaches said he helped build.

Winston spoke to the Gophers Friday and took pictures with the players.

We want to take time to give a huge thanks to Hueytown’s very own & @Saints QB @Jaboowins for coming by & giving words of wisdom to the kids in the same program he helped build! #OnceAGopherAlwaysAGopher #TheTown ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/48rv47huyk — Hueytown Football (@hytfootball) March 25, 2022

