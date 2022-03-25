Hueytown’s own Jameis Winston speaks to his former Gophers

LawCall
Hueytown’s very own Jameis Winston speaks to football team(Hueytown Football)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - New Orleans Saints quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston came home to talk to the Hueytown Football program. A program his coaches said he helped build.

Winston spoke to the Gophers Friday and took pictures with the players.

