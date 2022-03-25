Hueytown’s own Jameis Winston speaks to his former Gophers
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - New Orleans Saints quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston came home to talk to the Hueytown Football program. A program his coaches said he helped build.
Winston spoke to the Gophers Friday and took pictures with the players.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.