Hoover PD: Man stabbed in Twin Peaks parking lot

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police say they are searching for suspects after a person was stabbed in the parking lot of Twin Peaks on Thursday, March 25, 2022.

Authorities say that at 6:58 p.m., a man arrived at Hoover Fire Station Four, suffering from at least two stab wounds. Authorities say they learned the man was in the parking lot of Twin Peaks, when he was attacked by two older white men who left on motorcycles. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information on this stabbing, you are asked to call Detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.