Heart Gallery Alabama: Landen

Landen, born September 2006, is a very unique and sweet child. He enjoys reading, playing video games, playing outdoors, swimming, fishing, and watching movies.

Landen’s favorite subject in school is English because it is amusing and adventurous. He enjoys attending church and praying.

He would like to work with technology when he grows up. The ideal family for Landen would be nurturing, understanding and patient.

