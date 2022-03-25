Former Ramsay football star sets sights on the NFL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly six years since Ramsay won the 6A State Football Title, and Kordell Jackson knew something special was brewing from day one.

“I remember the first day of practice, Coach Nelson actually put all of the seniors on the hill and told us it was a terrible first day and it was all our fault,” Jackson said with a laugh. “But, just the brotherhood, we enjoyed being around each other, just as players and brothers.

That comradery helped lead the Rams to the first state title for a Birmingham City School in 43 years. Kordell, who was named to the 6A All State First Team, stepped up as a leader on the team that season.

“It was easy to lead, once you had great leaders on the coaching staff. So basically we did whatever they told us to do, and when somebody wasn’t doing what they were supposed to do we got on them. They didn’t have to. And we really just loved the game and loved each other,” said Jackson.

Shades Valley head coach Rueben Nelson coached Kordell at Ramsay in 2016, and said his family and his character helped him on the field.

“Kordell has always been a first rate player, great character, comes from a great family,” said Nelson. “His mom has done everything possible to bring him up in a village mentality, and he was just everything I asked for in a football player.”

Those skills translated to the next level, when Kordell helped Austin Peay win the OVC Championship in 2019. Kordell finished the season with eight tackles for loss, two sacks, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and three touchdowns. Despite being named an All-American that season, Kordell says without God, his coaches and his teammates, that season wouldn’t have been possible.

“God just blessed me with the ability to make those plays. With that being said, I appreciate the honors but it wasn’t all me,” said Jackson.

Now, Kordell looks towards his next chapter: the NFL. Coach Nelson says no matter where he lands, he’ll stand out in training camp.

“Kordell is gonna take a lunch pail approach, and he’s gonna bring a lunch everyday,” said Nelson. “I don’t believe he’ll get in a camp, and not be a shining star. All he needs is a chance.”

“Every play I’m gonna leave it all on the field, and my heart will be the biggest one on the field at every point,” said Jackson. “Everything I got, I’m gonna leave it on the field.”

