First Alert for below average temperatures this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the morning a little warmer than yesterday. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s with some lower 50s south of I-20. One reason for the slightly warmer temperatures is due to some extra cloud cover as a disturbance moves through our area. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing light showers in parts of Tennessee this morning, but most of us are staying dry as the disturbance moves north of our area. A stray shower can’t be ruled out before 10 AM in northwest Alabama, but the rest of the day is looking dry. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s around noon. Highs today are expected to climb into the mid 60s with breezy westerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you have any plans to be out this evening, you’ll want to grab a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s by 7 PM.

Saturday’s Forecast: Temperatures tomorrow morning are forecast to cool into the lower 40s. Areas along and north of I-20/59 could trend a few degrees cooler with lows in the upper 30s. A weak cold front is forecast to move into our area tomorrow reinforcing dry and cool air across the Southeast. Tomorrow will end up very breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We could see isolated wind gusts around 25-30 mph. The wind tomorrow will give us a chill in the air if you are staying in shaded areas, so you might need a light jacket tomorrow afternoon. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Frost Possible Sunday Morning: It might be a good idea to cover up your plants Saturday evening. Wind speeds should lower Saturday night with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 30s with mid 30s possible in northeast Alabama. If anyone see temperatures flirting near the freezing point, it will be for areas in Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. After a chilly start to the day, Sunday afternoon will end up nice and slightly cooler. We should see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 60s. Parts of northwest Alabama could end up a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures all weekend long will end up below average. Our average high and low for late March is 70°F/47°F. Temperatures will be roughly 5-10 degrees below average.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return to above average temperatures next week. Southerly flow should return Monday allowing us to warm-up quickly. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky Monday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures could warm into the lower 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the 50s. High temperatures will likely end up 10-15 degrees above average by the middle of next week.

Stormy Weather Wednesday into Thursday: Our next rainmaker will likely move into Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning of next week. Models are hinting that we could see a high wind shear/low instability setup during this time frame. What does that mean? It means we can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a threat for strong and severe storms on Wednesday, March 30th for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, west Tennessee, and west Alabama. Remember that severe weather outlooks this far out are simply noting the overall pattern. It doesn’t mean it will be a significant outbreak for storms. Forecasters are simply recognizing that the pattern is conducive for storms to develop based on the weather pattern in place. It remains too early to determine the exact threats and timing of this system. We will know a lot more about this system by early next week.

