LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Father arrested in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing a murder suspect and wounding his mother Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Bokio Johnson, 46, shot and killed Hollis Carter, 21, who was heading to court for the slaying of an Edna Karr student and his sister.

Carter was out on bond despite facing two second-degree murder charges in the March 2021 deaths of Caleb Johnson, 18, and his sister Breyiana Brown, 25.

Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in...
Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in the parking lot of an Algiers apartment complex. A female student was also shot(WVUE FOX 8)

Detectives believe Carter shot and killed the siblings during a gun sale gone wrong. A third unidentified person suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

On Tues., March 23, Carter was headed to court when Bokio Johnson allegedly shot him in the head and injured his mother in their vehicle.

More: ‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

Johnson faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.

An obituary page for Caleb Johnson lists Bokio as his father.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of TPD's Dive Team and the Violent Crime Unit have discovered 3 people deceased in a...
Tuscaloosa PD: 3 bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
Hoover Police say they are searching for suspects after a person was stabbed in the parking lot...
Hoover PD: Man stabbed in Twin Peaks parking lot
Sean Douglas Lawson
Crime Stoppers: Tip leads Lincoln Police to wanted man
The Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park is closed after a teen fell to his death on Thursday...
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
ATF: Ruptured methane pipeline near coal mine possible criminal act
ATF: Ruptured methane pipeline near coal mine possible criminal act

Latest News

Sean Douglas Lawson
Crime Stoppers: Tip leads Lincoln Police to wanted man
Cybersecurity expert on President Biden's warning
Cyber security expert weighs in on President Biden’s warning
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Desmond Saine
Soldier accused of raping LSU student on campus, police say
CATA partners w/ Cullman Electric Cooperative to add Power Lineman/Fiber Optic training SOURCE:...
CATA partners with Cullman Electric Cooperative to add Power Lineman/Fiber Optic Training Program