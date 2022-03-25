Fairfield awarded $50K grant to repair pool at Jerry Coleman Community Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Fairfield has been awarded a $50,000 grant to repair the swimming pool at the Jerry Coleman Community Center.

Officlas say their goal is to bring new swim programs for youth and therapeutic swimming for senior citizens.

This award was made possible by T-Mobile Hometown Grants.

