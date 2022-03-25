LawCall
Emergency Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Talladega Co. boy

Missing child alert for River Jaden Corley
Missing child alert for River Jaden Corley(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 13-year-old River Jaden Corley.

Investigators said Corley was last seen on March 24, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m. wearing a black pullover and camo sweatpants in the area of Stemley Bridge Road in Talladega.

River Corley may be traveling in an unknown model red vehicle with Shawnda Morgan Godfrey, according to investigators.

If you have any information regarding Corley, please contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 761-1556 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

