Cyber security expert weighs in on President Biden’s warning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, President Joe Biden warned U.S. Companies that Russia may turn its sights to target businesses with cyberattacks. New intelligence points to Russia considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure as the war in Ukraine continues.

“The government needs the private sector to work with them to be ready for a defend against this possible oncoming from Russia,” said Cyber security expert, Marc Sachs with the McCrary Institute at Auburn University.

However, it’s not only government entities that Russia may come after, but hackers may also be after your personal information.

“As individuals, we certainly need to be aware of our own banking accounts, and our online presences,” said Sachs.

Sachs says you need to be careful about what you do or say online things we believe online

“It’s not so much just attacking businesses, but also trying to manipulate us as Americans to try to push us from one side the other,” said Sachs.

Sachs says cyberattacks against our “critical infrastructure” such as: Financial, energy, food, and communications are at the top of potential hacker’s list.

“This could go across multiple sectors, not necessarily one in particular, but all that we call the “critical infrastructure” sectors, those we depend on for day-to-day life,” said Sachs.

With Huntsville’s reputation in both private and government agencies, Sachs said Russian hackers may also have their eyes on Huntsville.

“We would certainly be, maybe not an economic target, but perhaps an intimidation target,” said Sachs.

To help prevent you from falling victim, Sachs recommends:

Keep digital devices updated,

If you are banking online, make sure your security settings are on,

If you suspect something suspicious, reach out for help,

If you have important digital documents, make sure you have those stored on a backup drive.

