Christian Service Mission helping thousands in central Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 1971, the Christian Service Mission (CSM) has been helping people in central Alabama. The organization is in the serving business, helping rebuild homes, providing food, serving food - whatever is required from its more than 250 outreach programs it partners with.

Tracy Hipps has been the Executive Director of CSM for the last 12 years.

“We are in the serving business in the name of God,” said Hipps. “What we do is faith-based. We receive goods, either by donation, or we purchase items at an incredible rate. And then as quickly as stuff comes in, we push it out to local outreaches. It’s what we do, and we could not do it without the help of the church.”

Since the pandemic started, Hipps said CSM has helped more than 200,000 families.

Christian Service Mission is located in the heart of Avondale at 3600 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222. If you would like to help or serve, visit their website.

