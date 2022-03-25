CATA partners with Cullman Electric Cooperative to add Power Lineman/Fiber Optic Training Program

CULLMAN Co. Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) has partnered with the Cullman Electric Cooperative to add a Power Lineman/Fiber Optic Training Program to CATA beginning in the Fall of 2022.

The program will be open to current high school juniors and will include classroom instruction at CATA and hands-on field training through the Cullman Electric Cooperative.

Training includes an introduction to electrical power and hazards, electrical safety, protective equipment, and fiber optics. Students will also have an opportunity to earn credentials including OSHA 10 and Certified Fiber Optic Training (CFOT).

The program gives students a chance for work-based training or a pre-apprenticeship program.

Students will be prepared for a successful career as a power lineman in a field where the median salary is approximately $65,000 annually.

Cullman Electric Cooperative also created Operation Round Up in 1993 as another way to help schools and impact education.

Students interested in participating in the lineman program or who want to learn more about it may contact the Cullman Area Technology Academy or their school counselor or click here. A student/parent information night will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cullman Area Technology Academy.

Cullman County Schools is currently seeking a part-time instructor for the program.

Equipment for the program will be purchased with a donation from the Cullman Electric Cooperative board of trustees and a matching grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Tim Culpepper, CEO, Cullman Electric Cooperative said, “Our community is growing, which means our cooperative is growing as well. Building and maintaining our electrical infrastructure along with the fiber-optic cable and broadband equipment that power Sprout Fiber Internet requires skilled and well-trained men and women. We are excited to partner with Cullman County Schools and the Cullman Area Technology Academy on this program. It will prepare students for good paying jobs that are in high demand both locally and across the country and will help meet Cullman Electric’s workforce needs into the future.”

Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent, said, “We are so excited about this new opportunity for our students. We are constantly searching for exceptional educational experiences that lead to brighter futures. Cullman Electric Cooperative’s work to bring power to our community revolutionized our society, and the same thing is happening now with the expansion of fiber internet. This is a perfect opportunity for our students to prepare for a rewarding career in either path. We already have several students who are interested, and we are thankful to the Cullman Electric Cooperative for their continued partnership.”

