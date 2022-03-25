Ann’s Honey Sriracha Jumbo Shrimp over Rice

Ingredients:

8 Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp diced shallots

Juice of one lime

1 cup honey

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp Sriracha Sauce

2 cups cooked rice

Directions:

Combine honey, lemon juice, and Sriracha sauce. Simmer for a couple of minutes. Heat oil and butter in pan. Add shallots for a minute and add shrimp. Stir fry shrimp for about 3 minutes until nice and pink. Squeeze lime over shrimp. Arrange shrimp over rice and garnish with basil. Enjoy! Quick and easy springtime meal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.