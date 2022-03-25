LawCall
Ann’s Honey Sriracha Jumbo Shrimp over Rice

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ann's Honey Sriracha Jumbo Shrimp over Rice

Ingredients:

8 Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail on

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp diced shallots

Juice of one lime

1 cup honey

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp Sriracha Sauce

2 cups cooked rice

Directions:

Combine honey, lemon juice, and Sriracha sauce. Simmer for a couple of minutes. Heat oil and butter in pan. Add shallots for a minute and add shrimp. Stir fry shrimp for about 3 minutes until nice and pink. Squeeze lime over shrimp. Arrange shrimp over rice and garnish with basil. Enjoy! Quick and easy springtime meal.

