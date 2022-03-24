LawCall
Yo’ Mama’s French Toast

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 cup heavy cream1

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp sugar

French bread, Texas toast, or artisan loaf bread

Directions:

Soak the bread in the mixture for about 1 minute.

Place on griddle on medium heat with butter

Cook on each side until brown

Serve & Enjoy

