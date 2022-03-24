Yo’ Mama’s French Toast
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1 cup heavy cream1
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp sugar
French bread, Texas toast, or artisan loaf bread
Directions:
Soak the bread in the mixture for about 1 minute.
Place on griddle on medium heat with butter
Cook on each side until brown
Serve & Enjoy
