LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

What to do if your Pfizer blood pressure medicine was recalled

A cardiologist tells us what to do after Pfizer recalled three blood pressure medications this week. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer voluntarily recalled three blood pressure medications this week due to concern over an organic compound called nitrosamine that’s found in them, which could pose a cancer risk over time.

”This is not the first time medications have been taken off the market because of this type of chemical reaction,” Dr. Laxmi Mehta, cardiologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, nitrosamines are commonly found in low levels in meat, vegetables, dairy and water, but being exposed to excessive levels may increase the risk of cancer over long periods of time.

While Pfizer said it is not aware of any reports of adverse effects from the use of the medication, the company has voluntarily recalled ACCURETIC tablets, as well as two authorized generics distributed by Greenstone.

If you are on these medications, Mehta said the first thing to do is call your pharmacist.

“See if you have received the batch or lot that has been recalled,” she said.

If you have the recalled lot, talk to your doctor about alternative medications you can take.

Mehta said not to stop taking the medicine until you get a replacement.

“Untreated high blood pressure has its own ramifications including heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure,” she said.

While you should not delay a call to your pharmacy, Mehta said this is not cause for immediate concern.

”You don’t want to wait forever, but you also don’t want to panic,” she said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
Wreck on I-59/20 in Jefferson Co.
Major crash closes lanes on I-59SB in Jefferson County
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son
Governor Kay Ivey announced that five more law enforcement agencies will receive grants for new...
Governor Ivey gives five law enforcement agencies grants for new equipment
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
Arizona GOP votes to restrict transgender sports, surgeries
Kingdom Builders Church sponsoring free community gas giveaway