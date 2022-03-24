LawCall
Advertisement

USFL to Host Free Youth Football Skills Clinics at Historic Legion Field
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you or someone you know is looking to develop a young football player, the United States Football League has a great opportunity.

The new United States Football League will host free youth skills clinics at historic Legion Field starting on Saturday March 26, 10am-12pm, and Sunday March 27, 1pm-3pm. Birmingham-area youth will learn from experienced coaching staff and players on how to incorporate individual and team drills into both offensive and defensive strategies. The clinics will focus on developing kids ages 5-13.

“The USFL is committed to become an integral part of the community of Birmingham. We want to make an impact that will be felt throughout this city in the coming years and help create the next generation of leaders,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “One of the best ways to accomplish this mission is for our USFL players and coaches to partner with the Magic City to teach kids football skills and create a passion for the game while also mentoring them to be leaders on and off the field.”

Registration for the USFL youth football skills clinics can be completed through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/295428784447. Space will be limited, so register early. The completed registration is due by March 24 at noon. There is no fee to participate; however, transportation to and from the skills clinic will be the responsibility of the parent/guardian or community partner. Lunch will be provided.

