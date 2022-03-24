Tuscaloosa city councilors discuss University Mall security

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city councilors want customers to have a safer shopping experience at a local mall. They discussed the violence at University Mall more than a month after a February shooting sent several shoppers to the hospital.

During a city council Public Safety Committee meeting City Attorney Scott Holmes told councilors that there were “very few cameras in the mall.”

He added, because it was private property, that there was very little the city could do to change internal security measures. Police Chief Brent Blankley said the Tuscaloosa Police Department offered suggestions to mall management about adding security cameras and using off-duty police as security among other measures.

“We started an extra patrol in the parking lot trying to run anybody off that’s just hanging out or anything like that. We are meeting with them,” Blankley told city councilors.

City council president Kip Tyner added that mall management told him it was in the process of adding cameras in the food court where the shooting happened. A suspect was charged with four counts of assault following that shooting.

