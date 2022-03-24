LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa city councilors discuss University Mall security

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city councilors want customers to have a safer shopping experience at a local mall. They discussed the violence at University Mall more than a month after a February shooting sent several shoppers to the hospital.

During a city council Public Safety Committee meeting City Attorney Scott Holmes told councilors that there were “very few cameras in the mall.”

He added, because it was private property, that there was very little the city could do to change internal security measures. Police Chief Brent Blankley said the Tuscaloosa Police Department offered suggestions to mall management about adding security cameras and using off-duty police as security among other measures.

“We started an extra patrol in the parking lot trying to run anybody off that’s just hanging out or anything like that. We are meeting with them,” Blankley told city councilors.

City council president Kip Tyner added that mall management told him it was in the process of adding cameras in the food court where the shooting happened. A suspect was charged with four counts of assault following that shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
Wreck on I-59/20 in Jefferson Co.
Major crash closes lanes on I-59SB in Jefferson County
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

AG Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nom. SOURCE:...
AG Steve Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
AG Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nom. SOURCE:...
AG Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nom. SOURCE: FOX
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Tuscaloosa PD: Vehicle found in receding floodwaters with body inside