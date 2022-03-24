Shelby County Schools announces transition plans for student living in Mt. Laurel Zone

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Shelby County School System announced that they will start transitioning students who live in the Mt. Laurel Zone to move to the Oak Mountain attendance zone, except for students who live in Chelsea city limits.

Officials say that all elementary students in the Mt. Laurel attendance zone will attend Mount Laurel Elementary School for the 2022 and 2023 school year. For the 2022 school year, students in 6th through 12th grade in the Mt. Laurel zone will have the option to attend Oak Mountain Middle School or Oak Mountain High School, as long as parents can provide transportation to school. Students who want to stay at Chelsea Middle School or Chelsea High School will still be able to take the bus to school.

For the 2023 school year, students who finished fifth grade at Mount Laurel Elementary School will attend Oak Mountain Middle School in sixth, however, rising seventh and eighth graders will have the option to attend Oak Mountain Middle or go to Chelsea Middle through eighth grade. Students that finished eighth grade at Chelsea Middle School will attend ninth grade at Oak Mountain High School. Rising 10th, 11th and 12th graders will have the option of attending Oak Mountain High or Chelsea High School.

Students who attend Oak Mountain Middle or Oak Mountain High School will have access to bus transportation. Students attending a Chelsea school mush have personal transportation.

The transition plans are subject to change if the City of Chelsea forms its own school system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.