Rising Star: Jordan Nash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jordan Nash!

Jordan is a senior at Cullman High School with a 4.4 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Marching and Symphonic Band, the All-State Honor Band, and the school newspaper. With quiet perseverance and heartfelt sincerity, she makes a positive impact on everyone around her.

Jordan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

