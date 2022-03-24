Regions Field going cashless and other changes you need to know before Barons opening day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Baseball is back in the Magic City! Opening day for the Birmingham Barons is right around the corner, and this season a few changes are coming to Regions Field.

The Barons are bringing new brews to the ball park. Local spot, Monday Night Brewing is one of the newest partners.

In addition to a new ticket system, another big change, Regions Field is going cashless.

This will be the first season cash will not be accepted, so bring cards to purchase new menu items like the Dump Truck and Parkside Cubano.

Chef Nick Tittle can’t wait to welcome faces back to Barons games next month.

“All the fans, seeing all the fans happy, that’s what does it for me,” Tittle said.

The Barons won’t have the Rickwood Classic this season, but officials with the team tell us it will return hopefully next year! Opening day is April 8, 2022 against the Trash Pandas.

