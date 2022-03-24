LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Puppy reportedly stolen at gunpoint reunites with owners

An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police called the owners GYA and Cyrus early Thursday morning to let them know their dog, Truffles Von Dutch, was located. The California couple went to an LVMPD station to retrieve the dog, who also goes by Dutch.

The couple said they were in a Target parking lot on Spring Mountain and Rainbow when an unknown woman reached inside and stole the dog from the owner’s lap.

The victims said the suspect pulled out a gun and fled the scene.

LVMPD couldn’t release many details Thursday but told FOX5 that they found a car matching the description of the vehicle the couple provided sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Couple visiting Las Vegas says dog stolen at gunpoint in parking lot of store

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of TPD's Dive Team and the Violent Crime Unit have discovered 3 people deceased in a...
Tuscaloosa PD: 3 bodies discovered in submerged vehicle
Hoover Police say they are searching for suspects after a person was stabbed in the parking lot...
Hoover PD: Man stabbed in Twin Peaks parking lot
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Sean Douglas Lawson
Crime Stoppers: Tip leads Lincoln Police to wanted man
Sherbert "Strawberry" Maddox was found dead inside a refrigerator at her home in Providence, R.I.
Woman’s body found in refrigerator

Latest News

Former Ramsay star sets sights on the NFL
Former Ramsay football star sets sights on the NFL
ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others
Source: WBRC video
Shelby Co. surveying Chelsea parents about school shift
Source: WBRC video
One year since deadly tornado in Ohatchee
Source: WBRC video
Get A Hobby: It's good for the body and mind