Prichard Police officer accused of domestic violence by ‘choking’ woman while on duty

By Tyler Fingert
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police officer Markell Carter finding himself on the inside of a jail cell accused of domestic violence.

Investigators say he allegedly attacked a woman.

The victim says it all started because she confronted Carter about taking her phone and going through it in his patrol car.

“The victim stated that Carter pointed his duty weapon at her again as well as a taser and then grabbed her by the throat lifting her off the ground choking her almost to the point of unconsciousness,” said Capt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the alleged attack left marks on her neck.

Records show Carter has been arrested at least four other times on domestic violence charges in Mobile County. Those cases ended up being dropped for varying reasons. Investigators say the other cases involved different victims.

“Sometimes the victims do not show up for court, sometimes the victims all too often have a change of heart don’t want to pursue charges even though the incident occurred,” Burch said.

Carter’s bond was set at $10,500 in this case.

If he makes bail, he must have electronic monitoring, have no contact with the victim, and cannot be around firearms.

Prichard Police say Carter is still employed with the department but is currently on paid leave.

“It’s one of those things when there’s smoke there’s probably fire,” Burch said. “This guy should have not been a police officer and should not have been working in a field where he is carrying a weapon based on his previous actions.”

Burch recommends people in an abusive relationship to call Penelope House at 251-342-8994 or the Lighthouse in Baldwin County at 251-947-3796.

