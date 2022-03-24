Police department battling staffing shortages reports salary pay is among main issues for officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, is set to meet with Birmingham police officers Friday, March 25, 2022.

We do not know the exact reason for the meeting, but this comes just one day after multiple officers with the department called out. WBRC has heard from multiple sources saying this potential ‘blue flu’ is about pay, but Birmingham police, the Mayor’s office, and the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police have not responded to our multiple requests for comment. The F.O.P. and BPD did give statements regarding staffing on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said his department is down nearly 25 percent in staffing and salary is a contributing factor.

“We have people hiring and offering more money than you can make in law enforcement in jobs where you don’t get cussed at, hit, and spit on,” Hyche said. “Law enforcement agencies are competing with each other to try and hire, so the cities that have better budgets and can pay better are often getting the pick or have more applicants.”

Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told WBRC in January 2022 that BPD has more than 750 officers, which is still less than they need, but because the city has high crime rates, Hyche said that just means the work is even demanding for officers.

“I can’t imagine with their call volume and what they have to do in Birmingham, the strain has to be unbelievable,” Hyche said. “I think the officers want to be adequately compensated for what they do and I think they deserve more. It’s an extremely hard job to do and that is a difficult place to work.”

To make sure salaries don’t become an even bigger problem with his department, Hyche said they are conducting a pay study to see if they can offer officers more money come next fiscal year in October 2022.

“I am hopeful that in the future we will be able to adjust our pay to be more competitive with some of the other agencies,,” Hyche said. “Then, continue to hire and retain people.”

Hyche said he previously talked with acting Birmingham Police Chief, Scott Thurmond, about the city’s crime rates and Thurmond’s plans for the city.

“I know he’ll do everything he can to help the officers and he will back them,” Hyche said.

