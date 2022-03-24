Outdoor Alabama: Constitutional carry increases demand for proper training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s new law on constitutional carry goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

The law eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun.

The state’s constitutional carry law was among the topics of discussion last week during the Shooting Sports Showcase at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park. POMA (Professional Outdoor Media Association) and SEOPA (Southeastern Outdoor Press Association) hosted the event, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Captain Marisa Futral, Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division Hunter Education Coordinator, helped facilitate the shooting event with numerous firearms manufacturers, distributors, tourism representatives and outdoor media.

“More and more people are buying firearms for self defense, and they need a place to shoot, a place where they feel comfortable,” Futral said. “They also learn at a place where they can return to shoot in the future.”

One of the ways that happens is through the WFF’s Firearms 101 – Introduction to Handguns classes that are held at public shooting ranges throughout the state.

At the Firearms 101 events, certified firearms instructors teach students the basics of firearms safety:

Always treat all firearms as if they are loaded.

Never allow the muzzle of the firearms to cover anything you are not willing to harm.

Always keep your trigger finger off the trigger until your sights are on the target and you have made the conscious decision to fire.

Always be sure of your target and what is beyond.

The next Firearms 101 classes will be held at the Cahaba River WMA Shooting Range near Helena on Saturday, April 16, 2022, and at the Swan Creek WMA Shooting Range in Limestone County on April 23, 2022. Visit www.outdooralabama.com/programs/firearms-101-introduction-handguns for more information.

To use WFF Public Shooting Ranges, ADCNR says Alabama residents are required to have a valid hunting, wildlife heritage, fishing, or WMA license for all range users between the ages of 16-64. For non-residents, a valid WMA license or non-resident hunting license is required for all range users ages 16 or older.

