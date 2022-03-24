LawCall
Officials give update on Richard Arrington Greenway Project

By Steve Crocker
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Vulcan trail to the Five Points neighborhood, it will improve that safety corridor,” says City of Birmingham Transportation Department Planner Colin Alexander. “And it’s part of our greater vision to make Birmingham a safer, multimodal city.”

In addition to better protecting walkers and runners on what is now a very narrow sidewalk, Alexander suggests the project “...will also improve the connectivity for pedestrian and bike activity, connecting Five Points to Vulcan Trail.”

Alexander had no projection for when the project might be complete.

To add your input on the project, click here.

