Officials give update on Richard Arrington Greenway Project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “Vulcan trail to the Five Points neighborhood, it will improve that safety corridor,” says City of Birmingham Transportation Department Planner Colin Alexander. “And it’s part of our greater vision to make Birmingham a safer, multimodal city.”

In addition to better protecting walkers and runners on what is now a very narrow sidewalk, Alexander suggests the project “...will also improve the connectivity for pedestrian and bike activity, connecting Five Points to Vulcan Trail.”

Alexander had no projection for when the project might be complete.

To add your input on the project, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.