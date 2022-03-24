LawCall
New parking coming to Homewood

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the busiest streets in Homewood could soon offer more parking. The city has been working on the project for months now, and they have made some beautification efforts to the medians on 18th and now they’re set to add more parking.

The left turn from 18th Street to 28th will soon be a thing of the past. The change will shift the lanes of traffic over and allow for 26 new parking spots in front of Ed’s Pet World.

Soca Clothing owner Jeff Tenner believes it could help his business, but he is nervous it could lead to more traffic on the already crowded 18th Street.

“I understand there is going to be an issue getting out of the post office. There is other things involved with it. Not being able to turn left by the hotel could cause more traffic to come down 18th Street in front of these stores as people try to loop around to get where they’re going. So this may create a bigger traffic problem for this block as opposed to if people could turn at the hotel,” said Tenner.

He says it’s impossible to know if the change will be good or bad, but he is pleased the city is attempting to add parking, and encourage visitors to return to Homewood.

“There is a perception that parking is really bad. I think the perception is worse than the reality, but if people believe they can’t find a place to park then they may not come down here to shop. So we have to actually fix the problem so people can find a spot when they come down.”

City Engineer Cale Smith says work has already begun. The project is expected to be completed within the next 150 days, so the new parking could be available by December, just in time for the Christmas shopping surge.

