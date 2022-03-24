Moundville woman rides out storm

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Some scary moments for a few people in Hale County on March 22, 2022. Many chose to ride out the storm and if family members have anything to say, it won’t happen again.

Wanda Stamps lives on the backside of her property and knew the storm was on the way, but chose to stay put.

A massive tree came crashing down on Wanda Stamps’ home in Moundville.

“It could have been worse, a lot worse,” said Wanda Stamps who is 87 years old and needs a walker to get around.

Stamps knew then the storm meant business as it paid an unruly visit. Stamps tried to describe the tense moments as she heard the roar overhead.

“Man, I don’t know what it sounded like. I can’t describe it.,” said Stamps.

It ended in a matter of minutes. The winds cut through the neighborhood, knocking things over and wrapping around anything that would bend and much of it did.

“We’ll be here several days,” Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden told Stamps’ daughter.

Weeden says three people had to be rescued from their homes throughout the county. Stamps was not among them.

“With trees on their mobile homes, they couldn’t get out of their mobile homes.. none of those had any injuries,” he said.

Stamps says there was no doubt who protected her.

“God was taking care of me,” she said.

Cleanup plans are in the works to lift the heavy tree off Stamps’ home, a job volunteers will begin soon.

“They’re a good group. They don’t want any recognition or anything. They just come and do it,” said Weeden.

Wanda Stamps, for one, has no regrets about riding out the storm at home. Home, she says, is where the heart is even though it was close, real close.

“I’d rather be at home,” said Stamps.

There will likely be a family discussion about that. Wanda Stamps’ daughter said never again will her mother remain at home during a serious storm.

