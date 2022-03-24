LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Moundville woman rides out storm

Tree crashes on top of home in Moundville
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Some scary moments for a few people in Hale County on March 22, 2022. Many chose to ride out the storm and if family members have anything to say, it won’t happen again.

Wanda Stamps lives on the backside of her property and knew the storm was on the way, but chose to stay put.

A massive tree came crashing down on Wanda Stamps’ home in Moundville.

“It could have been worse, a lot worse,” said Wanda Stamps who is 87 years old and needs a walker to get around.

Stamps knew then the storm meant business as it paid an unruly visit. Stamps tried to describe the tense moments as she heard the roar overhead.

“Man, I don’t know what it sounded like. I can’t describe it.,” said Stamps.

It ended in a matter of minutes. The winds cut through the neighborhood, knocking things over and wrapping around anything that would bend and much of it did.

“We’ll be here several days,” Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden told Stamps’ daughter.

Weeden says three people had to be rescued from their homes throughout the county. Stamps was not among them.

“With trees on their mobile homes, they couldn’t get out of their mobile homes.. none of those had any injuries,” he said.

Stamps says there was no doubt who protected her.

“God was taking care of me,” she said.

Cleanup plans are in the works to lift the heavy tree off Stamps’ home, a job volunteers will begin soon.

“They’re a good group. They don’t want any recognition or anything. They just come and do it,” said Weeden.

Wanda Stamps, for one, has no regrets about riding out the storm at home. Home, she says, is where the heart is even though it was close, real close.

“I’d rather be at home,” said Stamps.

There will likely be a family discussion about that. Wanda Stamps’ daughter said never again will her mother remain at home during a serious storm.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Birmingham Police pay an issue as dozens of officers call out sick
Birmingham Police pay an issue as dozens of officers call out sick
18th Street will hold 26 more parking spots.
New parking coming to Homewood
This is the first time in history that the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, and the Rotaract Club...
Three local civic organizations make history with female leaders
Birmingham Barons new menu items
Birmingham Barons new menu items