Man pleads guilty in 11-year-old girl’s capital murder case

Christopher Wayne Madison
Christopher Wayne Madison(Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County man who was arrested and charged with the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 2019, pled guilty to a capital murder charge.

Christopher Wayne Madison was arrested after Amberly Alexis Barnett was found strangled in a wooded area behind Madison’s home in Collinsville.

Madison has been sentenced to life without parole.

The plea was granted in the Circuit Court of Dekalb County.

