Look for the helpers; We found plenty helping clean up in Moundville after powerful storm

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Look for the helpers. That’s who we found Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in abundance in Hale County as that community cleans up after Tuesday’s strong storms.

It didn’t take long to find the helpers who are doing their part to help their neighbors in Moundville clean up after powerful winds toppled trees onto houses just off Highway 69 South near Hale County High School. We’re told over 30 houses have damage. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Among the helpers is Thomas Averette.

“We’ll stay here until we get most of it cleaned up,” Averette with T&M Mobile Home Movers said.

Averette knows all too well what strong winds can do to a home. His home in Sawyerville took a major hit last year by a tornado.

“It destroyed our house, shop, office barn. We pretty much started over from scratch. We’re rebuilding now,” Averette said.

Averette helped others along the way. He and his crew moved tree limbs and other debris all afternoon.

Helping is what Averette knows best.

“We was raised that way. The more you give, the more you get back. That’s the way we look at things. We’ve always volunteered to help people. People helping us. We’re just passing the favors along,” Averette said.

EMA director Russ Weeden also helped out. We found dozens of people in one yard alone doing what they can to help people, in some cases—they’d never met until Wednesday.

“We want to really thank our community for all they’ve done. Moundville nursing home came out and fed all the workers today...then the rest of everybody has been volunteering. We really appreciate how the community’s come together to help clean this up,” Weeden said.

Weeden is hoping to have everything cleaned up in terms of removing trees and other debris by Thursday.

