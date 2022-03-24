LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Look for the helpers; We found plenty helping clean up in Moundville after powerful storm

Tree crashes on top of home in Moundville
Tree crashes on top of home in Moundville(WBRC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Look for the helpers. That’s who we found Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in abundance in Hale County as that community cleans up after Tuesday’s strong storms.

It didn’t take long to find the helpers who are doing their part to help their neighbors in Moundville clean up after powerful winds toppled trees onto houses just off Highway 69 South near Hale County High School. We’re told over 30 houses have damage. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Among the helpers is Thomas Averette.

“We’ll stay here until we get most of it cleaned up,” Averette with T&M Mobile Home Movers said.

Averette knows all too well what strong winds can do to a home. His home in Sawyerville took a major hit last year by a tornado.

“It destroyed our house, shop, office barn. We pretty much started over from scratch. We’re rebuilding now,” Averette said.

Averette helped others along the way. He and his crew moved tree limbs and other debris all afternoon.

Helping is what Averette knows best.

“We was raised that way. The more you give, the more you get back. That’s the way we look at things. We’ve always volunteered to help people. People helping us. We’re just passing the favors along,” Averette said.

EMA director Russ Weeden also helped out. We found dozens of people in one yard alone doing what they can to help people, in some cases—they’d never met until Wednesday.

“We want to really thank our community for all they’ve done. Moundville nursing home came out and fed all the workers today...then the rest of everybody has been volunteering. We really appreciate how the community’s come together to help clean this up,” Weeden said.

Weeden is hoping to have everything cleaned up in terms of removing trees and other debris by Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
ADPH responds to Moderna vaccine announcement
COVID-19 numbers are at an all-time low.
Alabama Department of Public Health speaks on record low COVID-19 numbers
Birmingham Police pay an issue as dozens of officers call out sick
Birmingham Police pay an issue as dozens of officers call out sick
18th Street will hold 26 more parking spots.
New parking coming to Homewood