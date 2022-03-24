Local mom gives update on son’s deployment to Ukraine

LawCall
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update on a local mom whose son was deployed overseas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Christie Musso spoke to her son, Daniel Mills, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 and said he’s doing well and doing rewarding work in the Ukraine.

She said over the past two weeks, his mission has been to take children who have cancer out of Ukraine.

The kids range in age from nine months to nine years old.

Mills is working with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in a humanitarian effort known as “SAFER Ukraine” to ensure the more than 600 critically ill children are placed in cancer treatment centers throughout Europe, Canada, and the U.S.

Musso said she couldn’t be prouder of her son and the life-changing work he’s doing.

“He was just real excited. He said, ‘mom I feel like every wrong I’ve ever done in my life that this mission has made it right,’ but he seemed to be well. He looked good, and for Daniel to be a part of that, oh, my heart is just about to explode. So, I’m thankful that those children have him, I’m thankful for the crew that he’s with and what they’re doing over there is just…it’s huge,” Musso explained.

She said her son was supposed to be coming home, but the situation in Ukraine hasn’t improved yet, so he’s going to be staying there longer than they’d hoped.

She’s asking for continued prayer for Daniel, the troops, and for Ukraine.

