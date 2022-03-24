Learn the USFL rules before the season kicks off in April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is less than a month away from the kickoff of the inaugural USFL season with all teams playing in the Magic City this year.

The spring league will be high level football, but with some new rules that differ from the NFL.

Fox Sports Rules Analyst and Head of Officiating for the USFL, Mike Pereira, has been in the game for a while.

“I officiated my first game in 1970,” Pereira said.

He said he’s never been more excited about spring football.

“More action, more close games in the fourth quarter,” Pereira added.

Pereira said the goal is to make the USFL fan friendly with new rules including a shoot-out style overtime period.

“Each team gets to snap the ball three times, and the team who is successful the most wins. If it’s still tied after three shoot-outs, you’ll actually go to sudden death,” Pereira said.

To start the game, teams will kickoff from the 25-yard-line versus the 35 in the NFL.

“We are going to have more kickoff returns, but we think its going to be more fun and more fair,” Pereira said.

Lastly, check out the scoreboard. Teams can earn extra points three different ways.

One point for a kick, two points for scoring from the two-yard line, or three points if you convert a play from the 10 yard line.

“One score game is nine points, two score game is 18 points,” Pereira said.

Pereira said this league gives players more opportunities to show their skills.

“I think they will like them a lot,” Pereira added.

It will be an experienced group of officials, 32 of the 35 officials will come from Power 5 conferences.

Tickers are on sale now and kids under 15 get in for free.

Here are the full rules released by the USFL:

GAMEPLAY RULES

EXTRA POINTS

· Scoring teams will have three options to attempt extra points. Teams will receive:

- One point for a successful kick between the uprights snapped from the 15-yard line.

- Two points for a successful scrimmage play from the two-yard line.

- Three points for a successful scrimmage play from the 10-yard line.

Effect : Teams trailing by nine points or less have an opportunity to close the gap to one score.

Reason : Add late-game excitement by improving chances of comebacks.

INSTANT REPLAY

· USFL Replay Command at FOX Sports Control Center in Los Angeles will make all replay decisions.

Effect : One replay crew will make all decisions.

Reason : Achieve accurate, consistent, and faster rulings.

· Each coach will be allowed one replay challenge.

Effect : Fewer challenges needed thanks to expedited reviews and video assistance.

Reason : Improve game flow.

· USFL Replay Command will have the authority to overrule incorrect personal foul calls, including roughing the passer, hits on defenseless players, facemasks, horsecollars, and more. USFL Replay Command will also be responsible for determining whether the act of pass interference is obviously intentional when it occurs 15 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Effect : Correct obvious officiating miscalls related to personal fouls.

Reason : Get the call right and achieve greater fairness.

KICKOFFS

· All kickoffs will be from the 25-yard line. No kicking team member may line up any further back than one yard, while the receiving team must have a minimum of eight players in the set-up zone between their 35- and 45-yard lines. After a kickoff travels 20 yards, the first touch must be by the receiving team. If an untouched kick becomes dead, the ball belongs to the receiving team at that spot.

Effect : Create more, yet safer, kickoff returns.

Reason : Increase big-play potential with more returned kickoffs rather than touchbacks.

ONSIDE KICK VS. SCRIMMAGE PLAY

· Teams will have two options to retain possession of the ball after scoring. The first option will be a traditional onside kick attempt from the 25-yard line. The second will be running a fourth down and 12 play from their own 33-yard line – if the team makes a first down, it retains possession, if it fails, then the defense gets the ball.

Effect : Create an alternate way for trailing teams to keep the ball after scoring.

Reason : Successfully executing and recovering an onside kick is rare, so this provides another option while increasing risk/reward strategy for coaches.

OVERTIME

Overtime will be a best of three-play shootout. Each team’s offense will alternate plays against the opposing defense from the two-yard line. Each successful scoring attempt will receive two points. The team with the most points after three plays wins. The subsequent attempts become sudden death if the score is tied after each team runs three plays. The overtime period will extend until a winner is declared.

Effect : Both teams have an equal chance of winning.

Reason : Create more excitement and fairness with a designed shootout overtime period.

PUNTS

Gunners may not line up outside the numbers and they cannot be double-teamed blocked until the ball is kicked.

Effect : Fewer player injuries and fewer penalties.

Reason : Enhanced player safety and game flow.

TIMING

The clock will stop for first downs inside two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

Effect : Create more offensive plays during the final two minutes of each half.

Reason : Adds offense and excitement before halftime and at the end of the game.

PENALTIES

DEFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE

The penalty for defensive pass interference will mirror the NCAA rule with exceptions. First, a defender intentionally tackling a receiver beyond 15 yards would become a spot foul. Also, the penalty will be a spot foul if it occurs 15 yards or less from the line of scrimmage or a 15-yard penalty from the line of scrimmage if the spot of the foul is beyond 15 yards.

Effect : Reduce penalty yardage.

Reason : Decrease punitive nature of defensive pass interference penalties.

OFFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE

· If a pass does not cross the line of scrimmage, there can be no pass interference or ineligible player downfield penalties.

Effect : Opens the offense; forgoes punishment for infractions unrelated to play.

Reason : Add offense without undermining defense.

TWO FORWARD PASSES

It will no longer be illegal to throw two forward passes from behind the line of scrimmage.

Effect : Adds plays to offensive game plans.

Reason : Add excitement and trick-play potential to the game.

