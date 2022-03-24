LawCall
Kingdom Builders Church sponsoring free community gas giveaway

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kingdom Builders Church says they will be sponsoring a free gas giveaway on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

“Our church understands that free gas would assist so many individuals during these difficult times,” a church official said.

Kingdom Builders Church says they will be using the Shell Gas Station at 1529 Old Springville Road Birmingham, AL 35215.

Free community gas giveaway.
Free community gas giveaway.(Source: Kingdom Builders Church)

