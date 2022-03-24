Kingdom Builders Church sponsoring free community gas giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kingdom Builders Church says they will be sponsoring a free gas giveaway on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

“Our church understands that free gas would assist so many individuals during these difficult times,” a church official said.

Kingdom Builders Church says they will be using the Shell Gas Station at 1529 Old Springville Road Birmingham, AL 35215.

Free community gas giveaway. (Source: Kingdom Builders Church)

