Governor Ivey gives five law enforcement agencies grants for new equipment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that five more law enforcement agencies will receive grants for new equipment.

Governor Ivey recently gave five other law enforcement agencies grants for equipment, totaling $101,025. The new grants, totaling $115,761, will be given to the Lake View Police Department, the Attalla Police Department, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Winston County Sheriff’s Office, and the McKenzie Police Department.

The Lake View Police Department will receive $24,000 for cameras for the Lake View Police Department’s patrol units, officers, and for use within the police department.

The Attalla Police Department will receive $24,000 to receive a cargo trailer to store crime scene investigation equipment, laptops for patrol cars, and stop spike strips.

The Winston County Sheriff’s Office will receive $23,471 for new tasers and speed detection radars for patrol vehicles.

The funds will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

