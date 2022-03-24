First Alert for sunshine and breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! You’ll likely need a jacket this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s with upper 30s for parts of northwest Alabama. Temperatures are nearly 20-25 degrees cooler this morning compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with a few clouds around. All of the active weather remains to our east as the cold front has stalled across the east Coast. It will be breezy today with west-southwest winds at 10-20 mph. The winds should help us warm up nicely this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. It should be a beautiful afternoon to be outside. Temperatures will trend a few degrees below average as our normal high is usually close to 70°F. If you plan on being outdoors this evening, you may need a jacket. Plan for a increasing clouds with temperatures cooling into the 50s.

Small Chance for Isolated Showers Tonight: A weak disturbance is forecast to move through Central Alabama tonight giving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The atmosphere is fairly dry, so I doubt we’ll see many spots receive rain. I can’t rule out a small chance for an isolated shower between 10 PM and 9 AM tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 40s tomorrow morning. Friday should give way to decreasing cloud cover and a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures may end up a few degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. If you plan on being out Friday evening/night, you’ll likely need a jacket as temperatures quickly drop into the 50s and 40s.

Mostly Sunny Weekend: We’ll likely start Saturday morning cool with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday with a few passing clouds possible. Highs are forecast to warm into the mid 60s. A weak cold front is forecast to move through the area bringing with it cool northwest winds across Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday. It will provide us slightly cooler temperatures. I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy frost Sunday morning. A few spots in northeast Alabama could end up closer to the freezing point. It might be a good idea to cover and protect your plants Saturday evening in case temperatures trend colder. Sunday afternoon looks nice with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the big warm-up expected for next week. Winds will shift direction from the west-northwest to the south. Southerly winds Monday should really help us warm quickly into the 70s. Monday will likely end up mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. It should be a beautiful start to the week. Temperatures will trend well above average next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. A small chance for showers is possible Wednesday evening, but I think our best chance for showers and storms will likely occur Wednesday night into Thursday.

Stormy a Week from Today: Models are hinting that another cold front could push into the Southeast next Thursday. The timing and intensity of the system remains questionable this far out, but both models hint at rain/storms next Thursday. With temperatures in the 80s by the middle of next week, we can’t rule out the potential for strong storms. It’ll be something to watch. We should have a better idea on how this system will develop over the weekend and into the start of next week. The rain will be welcomed because pollen levels will be extremely high next week thanks to dry weather and warm temperatures.

