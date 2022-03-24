Eagle Point resident prepares for storms differently after a devastating tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One year after a devastating tornado flashed through the Eagle Point community in Shelby County, destroying dozens of homes and changing the landscape of a community once tucked between thick wooded areas, a woman reflected on surviving the storm and how it changed her life.

March 25th, 2021, Michelle Daniels was in her office on the second floor of her Eagle Point home when her husband rushed in to get her.

“I’m like, ‘we are fine. It will go north. We’re fine’. And, he was like, ‘no we need to go downstairs’,” Daniels recalled. Her husband, an Alabama native, knew the fury a storm could bring. Although she’s heard of powerful storms, Daniels, who’s not a native, said she didn’t think it would be as bad as it was. Her husband was insistent they go to their safe place. Daniels listened.

As the couple ran down the stairs toward the basement, the roar of a tornado silenced everything everything else.

“Sounds like a freight train,” she explained.

It’s a sound, a feeling, a sight she said almost seemed unreal.

”It came down the gully behind all of these homes here in the back,” Daniels explained pointing out the track of the tornado just in front of her home. The area once thick with trees across the street, is now practically clear. Daniels said before she could not see the houses on the other side.

Dozens of homes were destroyed.

Daniel’s house was not directly hit but it was damaged by uprooted trees.

Daniels said she was fortunate to have fixed her home but the same could not be said for everyone.

”There’s many houses that got directly hit and they’re still not in their homes today.”

Parts of the community are still a constant reminder of what happened. The recovery has been long and expensive.

“You’re talking tens of thousands of dollars,” Daniels said.

She learned that insurance doesn’t cover some of the damages around the neighborhood, like downed trees that are not on a property.

After living through that experience, Daniels says she prepares differently when there is threat of a storm.

“Actually didn’t have my preparedness kit [before]. So, yes, now we do have stuff in the basement like batteries, candles, the water,” she said.

Daniels said her home still had minor damages they had to repair but she was grateful her family escaped the storm.

She said she had full confidence the entire community would rebuild.

