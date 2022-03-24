LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted in child pornography investigation in east Ala.

Sean Douglas Lawson
Sean Douglas Lawson(Central Alabama Crime Stoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man they said is wanted for Possession of Child Pornography, 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree, and 3 counts of Distribution of Material Harmful to Minor.

Lincoln Police officers and Crime Stoppers said Sean Douglas Lawson committed the offenses during October 2021 to November 2021 in Eastaboga.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Douglas Lawson, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
Wreck on I-59/20 in Jefferson Co.
Major crash closes lanes on I-59SB in Jefferson County
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

Officials with the Shelby County School System announced that they will start transitioning...
Shelby County Schools announces transition plans for student living in Mt. Laurel Zone
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
ATF: Ruptured methane pipeline near coal mine possible criminal act
USFL RULES
Learn the USFL rules before the season kicks off in April