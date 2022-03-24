LawCall
Crash involving 2 vehicles and 18-wheeler in Cherokee Co. blocks part of Alabama 35

There is not a timetable for when the road will reopen.
(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County has traffic down to one lane on Alabama 35 near County Road 810 between Blanche and Watson’s Crossroads.

There is not a timetable for when the road will reopen.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

