Tuscaloosa PD: Vehicle found in receding floodwaters with body inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department and Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a body was discovered inside a car found in receding floodwaters Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle was found near Main St NE and Short 19th St NE.

Officials are in the initial stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

