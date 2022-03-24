LawCall
Birmingham Police seeking public’s help in investigation of teenager’s death

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the shooting death of a teenager.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the shooting death of a teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Javarius Reid was shot on January 28, 2022 on 16th Street North. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he later died.

Police believe Reid was inside of a car when shots were fired in the area. Authorities say Reid was an innocent bystander.

If you have any information on this investigation, please call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

