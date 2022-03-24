ATF: Ruptured methane pipeline in Brookwood area possible criminal act

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A methane pipeline ruptured in Brookwood after midnight Thursday, according to ATF agents.

Special Agent Bridgette Mason said on March 24, 2022, shortly after midnight, the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office received a report of an explosion that occurred on Hannah Creek Road in Brookwood. A Jim Walter Resources mine is located in this area.

The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office, ATF Agents, ATF Certified Explosives Specialist, a Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Bomb Technician (ATF Special Deputy) and FBI agents responded to the scene.

Investigators said law enforcement personnel located a methane pipeline that was ruptured along with debris, which indicates the incident could possibly be the result of a criminal act.

The ATF is working collaboratively with its law enforcement partners to investigate the incident.

