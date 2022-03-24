Alabama Department of Public Health speaks on record low COVID-19 numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 numbers are at the lowest they’ve ever been since the beginning of the pandemic.

Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reports Alabama’s positivity rate at 2.4% and every county in our area has a moderate or low transmission of the virus.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the District Medical Officer for ADPH, says this is good news.

“We’re documenting statewide somewhere just over 100 cases per day, which again is at very low levels, and right now, we have just under 150 people admitted with COVID-19 in our hospitals in our state,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

He adds while the virus is still in our state, it’s not nearly as much as before.

As far as how we got here, the doctor says there are different theories.

“Most experts felt like that we would have a very rapid rise and a very rapid fall,” he said. “Really seeing the peak of activity in mid-January and then falling off through end of January and February and here we are, into March with very low numbers.”

Even so, Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is expecting another surge after seeing an increase in BA.2 variant cases in China and Europe.

Dr. Stubblefield says they aren’t yet sure.

“We don’t know because it does look like it is a little more transmissible, but no more severe than Omicron and it’s relatively unusual to have them back to back – the Omicron and the BA.2. There’s optimism that maybe we’ll see an increase in cases but not to the level that we saw during the Omicron peak.”

Even though COVID-19 numbers remain low, Dr. Stubblefield says the virus is not completely out of the state and everyone should stay up-to-date on their vaccines to prevent another rise in cases.

