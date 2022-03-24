LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ADPH responds to Moderna vaccine announcement

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moderna is hoping to get its vaccine approved for babies, toddlers, and young children.

The company announced Wednesday that it’s two small-dose shots could be helpful. The company’s president told the Associated Press the vaccine provides the same level of protection of COVID-19 in young kids as it does in adults.

WBRC asked the Alabama Department of Public Health about this announcement and Dr. Wes Stubblefield explained what regulators are looking for.

“The last time the CDC reviewed the Pfizer data, there weren’t enough data to make a decision,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “Mostly on the fact that it didn’t meet the criteria for the level of what they consider to be immunity in children. Though it was very safe, it just didn’t reach the same levels of immunity they expected.”

Dr. Stubblefield says regulators are looking for a higher immunity percentage.

Moderna plans to submit vaccine data for children six months to five years old to the FDA in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
RMC
No new COVID cases for Anniston’s RMC in more than a week
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
New Orleans lifts COVID vaccine requirement for businesses
Teachers react to schools making masks optional