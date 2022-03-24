ADPH responds to Moderna vaccine announcement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moderna is hoping to get its vaccine approved for babies, toddlers, and young children.

The company announced Wednesday that it’s two small-dose shots could be helpful. The company’s president told the Associated Press the vaccine provides the same level of protection of COVID-19 in young kids as it does in adults.

WBRC asked the Alabama Department of Public Health about this announcement and Dr. Wes Stubblefield explained what regulators are looking for.

“The last time the CDC reviewed the Pfizer data, there weren’t enough data to make a decision,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “Mostly on the fact that it didn’t meet the criteria for the level of what they consider to be immunity in children. Though it was very safe, it just didn’t reach the same levels of immunity they expected.”

Dr. Stubblefield says regulators are looking for a higher immunity percentage.

Moderna plans to submit vaccine data for children six months to five years old to the FDA in the coming weeks.

