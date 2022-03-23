WBRC photojournalist honored in Birmingham for helping save woman from floodwaters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC photojournalist Vincent Parker was honored Tuesday, March 22, 2022, for helping a woman get out of her car during flash flooding in Birmingham.

Parker left his camera, and waded out in the water on University Boulevard in front of St. Vincent’s Hospital to help a woman get out of her car.

The City of Birmingham and City Councilor Crystal Smitherman gave an official thank you to Parker. Smitherman read out a resolution in city council, praising Parker for the potentially-life-saving flood water rescue.

“I wanted to have a resolution because I think it was very heroic for you to risk your own life to save somebody in a moving vehicle - especially with so many lives lost over the past year with flooding.”

Parker thanked the council for the honor.

Tuesday evening, Parker was honored before the Birmingham Squadron game. He got to lead the team in the Squadron Roll Call during an upcoming Squadron game. Parker got to crank the air raid siren right before tip-off. The pre-game honor is for people who demonstrate great efforts in our community.

WBRC photojournalist Vincent Parker was honored at Birmingham Squadron game

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.