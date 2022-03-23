BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On a sunny day in downtown Pell City, Michelle Tumlin greats friends, supporters and city leaders. She smiles, hugs and thanks them for coming to the grand opening of the Houston Project.

The nonprofit launching exactly a year after her son, an Army Veteran, took his own life.

“One year ago today, we lost Houston,” Michelle says, fighting tears. “When we decided to start The Houston Project my husband said to me ‘I think we should take the worst day of our life and turn it into something good.’”

In the dress she wore to her son’s funeral, Michelle cuts the ribbon for the new headquarters for the Houston Project. It’s where her old clothing boutique used to be, but she’s transformed it into a place of healing. The dressing rooms are now prayer rooms. They still sell clothing, snacks and gift items, but now every product raises money to support veterans.

“The popcorn for example, the profits go to the Pat Tillman foundation to help veterans. I am trying to team up with products that give back, and then I will donate 100% of my profits to veterans,” says Michelle.

Their mission is to support veterans who are hurting, and their families, while also raising awareness.

Turning grief into action: Pell City parents start nonprofit after death of soldier son (Michelle Tumlin)

“I want to not only raise money for struggling veterans I also want to raise awareness for so many things, PTDSD veteran suicide, depression, CTE from concussions, he had all of that,” says Michelle. “He had so many things going on, battles in his head, things he fought with for four years.”

The 28 year old served in the Army for half a decade.

“When Houston decided to join the military he was fired up, so excited, his dad was in the military and he was so proud of that and he wanted to follow in his footsteps. He became air assault. We are so proud of him. He made Sergeant in a little over three years, he was amazing,” says Michelle.

She and her husband Craig standing strong together, reflecting on the lives their son impacted while on earth, and the ones they hope his death will save.

“What I want people to understand is that if somebody is crying for help they really need it. Sometimes grab yourself by the bootstraps doesn’t work,” says Craig.

Houston’s parents hope their experience will help others who may have a loved one that is struggling.

“If they cry for help, they mean it, be there for them, listen to them,” says Michelle. “Enjoy every second of your life, because we are not promised tomorrow.”

The Houston Project is holding their first fundraising event this weekend, a tennis tournament, and it’s already sold out.

