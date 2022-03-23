LawCall
Trump un-endorses Mo Brooks for Senate

Rep. Mo Brooks is running for Senate (File Photo)
Rep. Mo Brooks is running for Senate (File Photo)(AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former President Donald Trump has un-endorsed Senate candidate Mo Brooks.

According to a statement from Trump, the decision comes after Brooks made a “horrible mistake” when referring to the 2020 election campaign.

“If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections. Just look at what is happening in Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and elsewhere, but tremendous progress has been made that will help us in 2022 and 2024. The 2020 Election was rigged, and we can’t let them get away with it,” the statement reads. “When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who “brilliantly” convinced him to “stop talking about the 2020 Election.” He listened to them. Then, according to the polls, Mo’s 44-point lead totally evaporated all based on his “2020″ statement made at our massive rally in Cullman, Alabama. When I heard his statement, I said, “Mo, you just blew the Election, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate.”

Trump has privately expressed frustration with Brooks’ performance against two strong primary competitors, the Associated Press reported.

Trump said he plans to make a new endorsement soon.

We have reached out to Brooks’ campaign for a statement.

