Trump slams Brooks in Wednesday morning statement

(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a statement Donald Trump released Wednesday morning, the former president of the United States criticized Alabama Representative, Mo Brooks for recently becoming “woke.”

In the statement, Trump claims, “Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went “woke” and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, “Put that behind you, put that behind you,” despite the fact that the election was rife with fraud and irregularities. If we forget, the radical left democrats will continue to cheat and steal elections. Just look at what is happening in Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and elsewhere.”

Brooks is running for the United States Senate, the election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

