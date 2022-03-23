Trees down, storm damage, flooding in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed structural damage and trees down across the county during storms Tuesday night on March 22, 2022.

Damage in Moundville area (Brandon Richards)

Damage in Moundville area (Brandon Richards)

Trees also fell throughout Tuscaloosa County.

Nick Lolley, Tuscaloosa County EMA Director, said McFarland Blvd at mile marker 58 was flooded and closed.

McFarland Blvd at 13th Ave E near DCH, Old Fayette Rd at Traweek Rd, and Brady Montgomery Rd are CLOSED due to flooding.



McFarland Blvd en 13th Ave E cerca de DCH, Old Fayette Rd en Traweek Rd y Brady Montgomery Rd están CERRADOS debido a inundaciones. pic.twitter.com/Z6Y3E5gEJx — Tuscaloosa County EMA (@TuscaloosaCoEMA) March 23, 2022

Trees and power lines were knocked down around Lock 17 Road, HWY 171 near 9 mile marker.

Tuscaloosa County EMA leaders said at least 1,600 people lost power during the storms.

Quarter sized hail fell in the Alberta City area.

The Hale County Sheriff’s Office posted this on Facebook: Please avoid the following areas Al Hwy 69 between South Bypass and Co Rd 46, County Rd 52, Valley View Gardens Circle and Hampton Hills Dr in Moundville. Possible tornado has touched down in this area numerous trees and structural damage has occurred. Unknown injuries at this time.

Highway 69S in Moundville (Lisa Tierce)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.