Thousands of customers lose power during storms in Alabama

(KY3)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Alabama Power customers lost power during the storms Tuesday night.

As of 8:00 p.m. there were more than 2,100 people were affected.

Alabama Power crews worked to restore power.

Click here to see the outage map.

