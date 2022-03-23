Thousands of customers lose power during storms in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of Alabama Power customers lost power during the storms Tuesday night.

As of 8:00 p.m. there were more than 2,100 people were affected.

Alabama Power crews worked to restore power.

Click here to see the outage map.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.