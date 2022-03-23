LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sylacauga PD: 2 teenage brothers shot, search for suspects underway

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are searching for suspects after two teenage brothers were shot Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment on Kingwood Drive in Drew Court Housing Authority. Upon arrival they found 18-year-old Latarrieus Hawkins, of Talladega, suffering from a gunshot to his chest and arm.

Hawkins was transported to UAB hospital.

Later that night around 1 a.m. and officer responded to a person shot at Citizens BMC in Talladega. The officer arrived to find the 16-year-old brother of Latarrieus Hawkins had come in with a single gunshot to his right ankle.

The 16-year-old was treated and released. Latarrieus Hawkins’s condition is not known at this time.

Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call the SPD tip line at (256)-249-4716 or Sgt. Chris Vinson at (256)-401-2453call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334)-215-STOP (7867).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
78-year-old Mulga man killed in accident with truck
Residential fire in St. Clair Co.
No one hurt after residential fire in St. Clair Co.
New USFL Rules: Traditional football with modern twist