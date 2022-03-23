Sylacauga PD: 2 teenage brothers shot, search for suspects underway

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police are searching for suspects after two teenage brothers were shot Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment on Kingwood Drive in Drew Court Housing Authority. Upon arrival they found 18-year-old Latarrieus Hawkins, of Talladega, suffering from a gunshot to his chest and arm.

Hawkins was transported to UAB hospital.

Later that night around 1 a.m. and officer responded to a person shot at Citizens BMC in Talladega. The officer arrived to find the 16-year-old brother of Latarrieus Hawkins had come in with a single gunshot to his right ankle.

The 16-year-old was treated and released. Latarrieus Hawkins’s condition is not known at this time.

Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call the SPD tip line at (256)-249-4716 or Sgt. Chris Vinson at (256)-401-2453call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334)-215-STOP (7867).

