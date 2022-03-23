LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Kyla Bobo.
Kyla Bobo.(Source: St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police say Kyla Bobo was last seen in the Chula Vista area.

Bobo is described as a 5′4″ white female with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bobo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Bosworth at 205-884-3333 or email abosworth@stclairco.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 9p 3-22-22
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 a.m., flash flooding a concern overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Some schools and colleges close ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s severe weather threat
Southwest High School
Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
Police presence on 3rd Ave SW - Birmingham
BPD: Man killed, woman shot in possible hostage situation and officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Bessemer police say the woman was shot several times at the Villa Glen Apartments.
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car; 1 man arrested, 1 man wanted
Police searching for suspects at Hoover Walgreens
Police searching for suspects in robbery at Hoover Walgreens
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
I-59 SB @ MP118.5 before Exit 118 Valley Rd in Jefferson County
Major crash closes lanes on I-59SB in Jefferson County