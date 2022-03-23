St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police say Kyla Bobo was last seen in the Chula Vista area.

Bobo is described as a 5′4″ white female with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bobo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Bosworth at 205-884-3333 or email abosworth@stclairco.com.

